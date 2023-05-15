First Alert Forecast: Steady trade winds with minor splashes expected to linger through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the northwest of the islands will maintain moderate to locally breezy trade winds into the middle of the week. Expect typical trade wind showers to be focused over windward and mauka areas. Winds will weaken and turn to the southeast for the second half of the week. An upper level disturbance will enhance rainfall sometime around Thursday. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms are possible before the weekend.

A new moderate sized north-northeast swell is forecast to build Wednesday night, giving a nice boost to north and east shore surf Thursday. A series of south-southwest and south-southeast swells will keep south shore surf relatively steady through next weekend.

