Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old died after suffering a medical emergency during a swimming meet in Kapolei Saturday according to the Hawaii High School Athletic Association.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the teen, who later died at the hospital.

The HHSAA has not released any details about the medical emergency that caused the teen’s death. The identity of the teenager has also not been released.

The tragedy has forced the postponement of the girl’s high school State water polo Championships.

Kamehameha and Punahou were scheduled to compete for the title this weekend.

However, in a statement released by the HHSAA, both teams were affected by the death and agreed to move the match to Monday:

Due to an unfortunate tragedy that occurred earlier this morning, which affected both teams in the girl’s water polo State title match, it was agreed by both schools to postpone the championship match until Monday.

The match will now take place at Kamehameha Kapalama at 6 p.m. on May 15th.

