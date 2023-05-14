Napa neighborhood eatery finds second home in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for Hawaii restaurants, with many taking mom out for a special meal. One of the eateries enjoying the business boost is Kitchen Door Napa which just opened in a new Ewa Beach development.

It may feel like fine dining with its luxurious design and upscale service, but staff say this is a casual neighborhood eatery.

“We’re actually two different restaurants that are Plaza Grill, which is up here, the full service dining, and then the Boardwalk Cafe, which is downstairs. But it’s all under the Kitchen Door Napa umbrella.” said Keith Mallini, Director of Operations.

Owners Michelin-awarded Chef Todd Humphries and Maui-born restaurateur Richard Miyashiro tell HNN this Ewa Beach space serves all-day global comfort food that chefs like to eat, similar to their casual California eatery.

“We were always intending to be a local restaurant, and, of course, tourists and visitors are always welcome,” Miyashiro said. “We’ll take anybody’s money. But day in and day out who we are and how we approach it, is for the locals.”

“Really affordable prices. Really good food families are welcome to come in. We encourage that. And, you know, we have big community tables,” said Humphries. “A wood burning pizza oven was a big part of the concept we make all the dough in house. It’s really popular.”

So while the two come from the world of fine dining, they want this to be an extension of neighbors’ living rooms.

“It’s how you greet them. You know, we’re not stuffy,” Miyashiro said. “Being from Hawaii, service is about hospitality. Hospitality is about the aloha spirit. So coming from Hawaii, it was part of my DNA. You always wanted to make people feel comfortable and welcome. You always wanted people to be happy.”

“It was designed to be part of this community. And that’s why finding Keith and Julia, Christie and Karen, and Joe and all the folks that are really the face, they’re all from here,” Miyashiro added.

“In Napa‚ we have kids who have grown up in the restaurant from little, and now we have them working for us. And teenagers who come in with their dates. And it’s pretty cool. So it’s kind of a full circle,” Humphries said.

In addition to local faces, expect local ingredients and Napa connections.

“Chef is using a lot of local products from here on the Big Island, as well, we’re trying to source spirits or wines and things that have a local connection. So, for example, we got pono wine, which is made by Native Hawaiian winemaker who’s founded his winery in Napa,” Mallini said.

Plaza Grill is open daily for lunch and dinner. Boardwalk Cafe is open daily from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call (808) 404-9121.

