Kaneohe marine uncertain if she will walk again after hit-and-run crash on H3 highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Marine stationed in Kaneohe is uncertain if she will ever walk again after being injured in a hit-and-run crash on the H3 highway.

Anahi Anaya, 20, was riding her motorcycle with a friend late last Friday when they pulled over to the shoulder of the highway to check on a mechanical issue.

While doing so, Anaya says she saw car headlights approaching her.

“I’m like, this did not just happen like I did not was get hit by a car. I went to stand out; the next thing I knew, my legs buckled under me.” Anaya said.

“It’s the worst feeling to feel your leg being dragged and your feet like not connected to the bone ... Like please don’t tell me it’s shattered because I’ve barely hit my two-year mark in the Marine Corps. I’m like, put down the phone. I need you to take it, take off your sweater or something, and tie it around the top of my thigh.”

Anaya’s friend and good Samaritans stopped the bleeding, but the driver who hit Anaya drove off.

“So I’m like, I’m really sorry. Like I love you. My dude, but you need to tight tighter like, I don’t care if I scream, you need to tie it else, I’m going to lose my leg,” said Anaya.

Anaya suffered critical injuries to her lower body and legs and has undergone five surgeries with more scheduled.

A description of the suspect has not been released, but the vehicle that hit her was described as a dark-colored two-door sedan — possibly a Mustang.

Anaya is urging anyone with information to call the police.

