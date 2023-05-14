Tributes
HPD investigating possible stabbing at a parking lot near the Pali highway(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS responded to a call early Friday morning about a possible stabbing at a parking lot on the Pali Highway.

Officials say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m.

EMS said the victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered serious trauma to his upper body and neck, and they treated the patient on the scene before transporting him to an emergency room.

Officials say details about the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the possible stabbing and the victim’s conditions, were not immediately available.

Authorities have not released any information regarding potential suspects of motives.

The investigation is ongoing.

