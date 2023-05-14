‘Frustrating’: Hawaiian Airlines seeks to recover after internet glitch triggered delays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is working to recovery from an internet outage from a third-party provider that caused delays and cancelled flights since Friday morning.

One passenger told HNN her 11:30 a.m. Friday flight from Maui to Kona was delayed 12 hours and she didn’t get home until midnight.

“Very disappointed because I love Hawaiian. I’ve flown Hawaiian my whole life,” said Victoria Mikaele, a longtime Hawaiian Airlines passenger. “We were all like, we could just paddle, we could just swim there.”

The Moanalua High School high school golf team was competing in a tournament on Kauai but they were stranded overnight at the Lihue airport after their flight was canceled.

“It was very frustrating as a parent to know that your child was going to be sleeping at the airport,” said Trisha Carreira, the parent of one of the Moanalua High School students.

“By the time they found out their flight was cancelled and by the time they found out they couldn’t get on that last flight, all the hotels were booked already.”

Hawaiian Airlines in a statement to HNN late Friday night said:

“We were unable to dispatch flights for around four hours Friday morning as a result of the internet outage, which caused rolling delays and forced us to play catch up through the remainder of the day. Unfortunately, the delays caused many of our crew to exhaust their maximum number of legally allowed duty hours, which meant we didn’t have crews to work certain flight.”

On Saturday, Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook issued a public apology to customers on behalf of the company.

“We’re sorry that we delayed anybody this weekend. We know its an important weekend with graduations and Mother’s Day and we hate the fact that we disrupted peoples travel,” said Snook.

“We pride ourselves in running a dependable airline and we’re going to do the very best we can to make this right for people and certainly get our airline back on time.”

The company also says it issued travel credits to those affected and will continue to work with guests to address specific circumstances and make things right.

