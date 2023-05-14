First Alert Forecast: Stronger trade winds, drier conditions returning

Locally breezy northeast trade winds will increase over the state Sunday. The chance for showers should decrease as a weakening cold front to the north moves away and a trough drifts eastward. Showers should be limited for the smaller islands, but there’s still a chance for more rainfall for East Hawaii Island. This breezy and mostly dry pattern should continue into late Wednesday.

Looking ahead, we have a first alert for you as we’re tracking an extended period of wetter conditions for the latter part of the week. The forecast models are hinting at another late-season kona low developing to the west and moving toward the islands, with a potential for locally heavy rain Friday. Confidence is still on the low side, but we will monitor the forecast for you.

In surf, the high surf advisory continues into Sunday afternoon for the north facing shores of most of the smaller islands, with sets up to 15 feet still possible. Surf along north shores will likely remain elevated for much of the coming week. Small swells from the SSE will keep some waves coming in for south-facing shores.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.