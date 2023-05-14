Drier trade wind weather returns till midweek

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds with partly cloudy skies; moisture is mostly over the windward and mauka sections drifting leeward at times today thru Tuesday. Wednesday is a transition weather day with a mix of sunshine, clouds and rain. As high pressure lifts to the north, we have an upper level trough to the west, which may bring some enhanced showers and the POSSIBILITY (still merits watching this far out) of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. We will see if we get clarity from the different models as we get into Monday and Tuesday.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

High Surf Advisory for the North facing shorelines from Niihau-Maui. Small Craft Advisories in effect for portions of Maui and Hawaii Island waters due to the building strong trades. Box Jellyfish on the south shore till Tuesday.

The north-northwest swell has peaked and will hold through today, A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north facing shores of Niihau thru Maui through 6 PM tonight with a steady decline to follow Thursday night into next weekend. South shore surf will stay steady through late next week, at or slightly below the summertime average.

