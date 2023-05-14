Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Drier trade wind weather returns till midweek

Enhanced showers and possible thunderstorms later in the week
Trade Wind Weather returns today with enhanced showers later Wednesday going into Thursday.
Trade Wind Weather returns today with enhanced showers later Wednesday going into Thursday.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:15 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds with partly cloudy skies; moisture is mostly over the windward and mauka sections drifting leeward at times today thru Tuesday. Wednesday is a transition weather day with a mix of sunshine, clouds and rain. As high pressure lifts to the north, we have an upper level trough to the west, which may bring some enhanced showers and the POSSIBILITY (still merits watching this far out) of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. We will see if we get clarity from the different models as we get into Monday and Tuesday.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

High Surf Advisory for the North facing shorelines from Niihau-Maui. Small Craft Advisories in effect for portions of Maui and Hawaii Island waters due to the building strong trades. Box Jellyfish on the south shore till Tuesday.

The north-northwest swell has peaked and will hold through today, A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north facing shores of Niihau thru Maui through 6 PM tonight with a steady decline to follow Thursday night into next weekend. South shore surf will stay steady through late next week, at or slightly below the summertime average.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Governor calls freshman senator’s controversial comments an ‘abomination’
Police fatally shot the armed suspect in a tense hostage situation inside a vehicle on Oahu’s...
North Shore hostage situation, police standoff ends with armed suspect dead
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights are delayed on Friday after the airline experienced a...
Hawaiian Airlines grapples with mounting flight delays after temporary internet outage
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Saint Louis School
Attorneys for quarterback Jayden de Laura break silence on settlement stemming from sex assault allegations

Latest News

Celebration invites the public to learn more about the diverse cultures of Micronesia
Celebration invites the public to learn more about the diverse cultures of Micronesia
Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony returns this month
Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony returns this month
After huge pledge falls through, marching band scrambles to raise funds for DC trip
After huge pledge falls through, marching band scrambles to raise funds for DC trip
Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week, remember brave law enforcement...
Hawaii honors fallen Peace Officers during National Police Week