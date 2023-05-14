Celebrate Micronesia Festival returns to Bishop Museum on May 20

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Micronesia is a region in Oceania, made up of about 2,000 small islands. Many Micronesians call Hawaii home, and a celebration this coming Saturday, at the Bishop Museum invites the public to learn more about the diverse cultures.

Taylour Chang, Bishop Museum director of public programs and community engagement, and UH student Ikelau Misech with the East West Center Pacific Islands Development Program joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about Celebrate Micronesia Festival 2023: Resilience happening May 20 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ikelau is from Palau and performed for a White House celebration of Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This year’s festival is a collaboration between Bishop Museum, the Pacific Islands Development and the Arts Program at the East-West Center, the Center for Pacific Islands Studies, and leaders of Micronesian communities in Hawaii. This festival began in 2014 as a partnership between Micronesian community leaders and the Honolulu Museum of Art School.

The event features food, cultural programs and artistic performances, as well as booths for educational organizations, social service and wellness providers, and Micronesian artists. Special highlights include canoes, Remathau community and Marshallese weavers from Hawaii island. Landisang Kotaro, President of Palau’s Chief of Staff will make opening remarks.

Admission is $5 for kamaaina and military with ID, and Bishop Museum Members get in free.

The event aims to promote better relations and understanding among the people and nations of the U.S., Asia and the Pacific. Members of the Micronesian community share their cultures with the public and increase awareness and appreciation for the resilience and diversity of cultures and languages expressed through the arts, fashion, food, and stories of Micronesia.

