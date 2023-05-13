Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Remembering our local fallen heroes during Police Week

Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week, remember brave law enforcement officers who died or have been injured in the line of duty
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the beginning of National Police Week -- a time to remember law enforcement officers who died or were injured in the line of duty.

On Sunday, Mother’s Day, from 5-6 p.m., the public is invited to join a remembrance ceremony at the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial in Honolulu on the grounds of the Kalanimoku Building at 1151 Punchbowl Street. The wall pays tribute to 80 fallen officers from Hawaii.

Melissa Pavlicek, Executive Director of the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about this year’s ceremony, which will include the installation of seven law enforcement officers from the late 1800s and early 1900s. They were identified as four officers that were killed during the 1924 Hanapepe Massacre, a detective killed during the 1911 Kekaha Riots, a deputy sheriff killed during the 1893 Battle of Kalalau Valley, and an officer from the Hawaii Police Department killed in the line of duty in 1890. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will deliver a keynote address.

On Monday, from 5-6:30 p.m., HPD will hold a memorial and procession, beginning at its headquarters on Beretania Street and ending at the State Capitol.

On Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., an HPD service and awards ceremony will take place at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

On the Big Island, the public is invited to attend formal Police Week ceremonies on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Hilo police station and Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Kona police station.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police fatally shot the armed suspect in a tense hostage situation inside a vehicle on Oahu’s...
North Shore hostage situation, police standoff ends with armed suspect dead
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights are delayed on Friday after the airline experienced a...
Hawaiian Airlines grapples with mounting flight delays after temporary internet outage
Tre' Evans-Dumaran.
Grieving mom of fallen Maui firefighter shares heartbreaking message: ‘We are not OK’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
According to authorities, the suspect broke into a 34-year-old woman’s home and forcefully took...
HPD arrests man for allegedly kidnapping 3-month-old baby

Latest News

How are you celebrating Mother’s Day this year? Share your photos!
How are you celebrating Mother’s Day this year? Share your photos!
Corina Yi of Mililani High School was named 2023 Hawaii Youth Poet Laureate.
Celebrating the spoken word with Hawaii’s new youth poet laureate
Police said a 26-year-old adult male motorist was traveling eastbound on Kalanianaole Highway,...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Hawaii Kai
US Surgeon General: Loneliness is the new public health epidemic
America’s loneliness pandemic is killing people. What you can do to fight it.