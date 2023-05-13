Remembering our local fallen heroes during Police Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the beginning of National Police Week -- a time to remember law enforcement officers who died or were injured in the line of duty.

On Sunday, Mother’s Day, from 5-6 p.m., the public is invited to join a remembrance ceremony at the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial in Honolulu on the grounds of the Kalanimoku Building at 1151 Punchbowl Street. The wall pays tribute to 80 fallen officers from Hawaii.

Melissa Pavlicek, Executive Director of the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about this year’s ceremony, which will include the installation of seven law enforcement officers from the late 1800s and early 1900s. They were identified as four officers that were killed during the 1924 Hanapepe Massacre, a detective killed during the 1911 Kekaha Riots, a deputy sheriff killed during the 1893 Battle of Kalalau Valley, and an officer from the Hawaii Police Department killed in the line of duty in 1890. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will deliver a keynote address.

On Monday, from 5-6:30 p.m., HPD will hold a memorial and procession, beginning at its headquarters on Beretania Street and ending at the State Capitol.

On Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., an HPD service and awards ceremony will take place at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

On the Big Island, the public is invited to attend formal Police Week ceremonies on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Hilo police station and Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Kona police station.

