Maui Fire Department bids farewell to fallen firefighter Tre' Evans-Dumaran

Tre' Evans-Dumaran was honored for his bravery and commitment to his community.
Tre' Evans-Dumaran was honored for his bravery and commitment to his community.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department held a special tribute on Friday for the young firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Tre’ Evans-Dumaran was honored for his bravery and commitment to Maui County.

“He loved to serve his community. He loved to be there for people. When you enter a room with a smile as big as Tre’s, people can’t help but to see how big and loving his heart is,” said Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura.

Fire engines lined the front of the main fire station in Kahului on Friday morning.

Flags were at half-staff.

Evans-Dumaran’s final call rang out.

“Firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran has answered his last and final call. Your mission is complete, and a duty well done.”

The 24-year-old was responding to a flooding emergency in Kihei in January when he was sucked through a storm drain and swept out to sea.

His fellow firefighters commended him for his sacrifice to his community.

“All of us probably feel the same. He holds a special place in our hearts. As I look out here today, I know some of you are mourning, I know some of you are grieving, I know some of you are celebrating,” said his Captain Scott Martin.

The Maui Fire Department ended the ceremony with a procession around the block and a final salute to their brother.

A Celebration of Life for Evans-Dumaran will be held this Sunday, on Mother’s Day, at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is welcomed to attend.

