Former Hawaii teacher expected to plead guilty to distributing child porn

A former Pearl City High School substitute teacher is expect to enter into a plea deal on child pornography charges.
By Rick Daysog
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Pearl City High School substitute teacher is expect to enter into a plea deal on child pornography charges that includes much more serious charges than what he was originally facing.

Alden Bunag was initially charged with possessing child pornography, but is expected to plead guilty to the more serious charge of distributing child pornography.

Legal experts said Bunag will likely be behind bars for a long time.

“He’s looking at a mandatory 15 years,” said Breiner.

“It’s a very significant sentence and it sends a message clearly that no one would endorse this kind of behavior.”

Bunag, a Waipahu resident, was a part-time temporary teacher at Pearl City High and also worked at Ilima Intermediate.

Although he was charged with producing and possessing child pornography, federal authorities alleged that Bunag had sex with a 13-year-old boy during school lunch breaks.

They also alleged that he exchanged videos of sex acts with children with another teacher from Philadelphia, who was also charged with distributing child pornography.

“Getting somebody like this out of there is really important because ... of his access to children in the school environment,” said former Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy.

McCarthy said that child sex offenders often commit multiple crimes. But he added that a 15-year minimum sentence will keep Bunag away from children for a long time.

“It closes the issue,” said McCarthy.

“These type of cases are really hard for the victims and their family to relive, especially when it involves children.”

Bunag also faces state charges of sexually assaulting a minor, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Breiner said a plea deal in that case is also likely.

“Regarding the state offense, my understanding is that will also most likely result in a plea of 20 years, which will run concurrent with his federal sentence,” said Breiner.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

