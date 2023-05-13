Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Foodland celebrates 75th anniversary with new products

Hawaii's largest locally owned grocery retailer Foodland Super Market turns 75 this year!
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foodland Super Market opened its first supermarket at Market City Shopping Center in Honolulu on May 6, 1948. Today, it’s Hawaii’s largest locally owned grocery retailer.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Foodland created new products, such as a ginger scallion ahi tataki poke, Maika’i firecracker dip, fried chicken skin, Hawaiian barbecue wonton chips, adobo pork rinds and lilikoi and melon butter mochi.

The company also partnered with local businesses like Sun Noodles and Diamond Bakery, as well as local artists, to create special anniversary goodies.

Foodland and Sack N Save Stores employees will get a new look thanks to uniforms designed by Kahala Sportswear.

Starting in June, Foodland will launch a giving program and match a portion of customer donations to six nonprofit organizations: Hawaii Rotary Youth Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii, Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii, Lanakila Pacific Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross of Hawaii and the Hawaii Food Bank.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police fatally shot the armed suspect in a tense hostage situation inside a vehicle on Oahu’s...
North Shore hostage situation, police standoff ends with armed suspect dead
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights are delayed on Friday after the airline experienced a...
Hawaiian Airlines grapples with mounting flight delays after temporary internet outage
Tre' Evans-Dumaran.
Grieving mom of fallen Maui firefighter shares heartbreaking message: ‘We are not OK’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
According to authorities, the suspect broke into a 34-year-old woman’s home and forcefully took...
HPD arrests man for allegedly kidnapping 3-month-old baby

Latest News

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department honored its fallen officers with a memorial...
Remembering our local fallen heroes during Police Week
How are you celebrating Mother’s Day this year? Share your photos!
How are you celebrating Mother’s Day this year? Share your photos!
Corina Yi of Mililani High School was named 2023 Hawaii Youth Poet Laureate.
Celebrating the spoken word with Hawaii’s new youth poet laureate
Police said a 26-year-old adult male motorist was traveling eastbound on Kalanianaole Highway,...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Hawaii Kai