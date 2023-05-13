Foodland celebrates 75th anniversary with new products

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foodland Super Market opened its first supermarket at Market City Shopping Center in Honolulu on May 6, 1948. Today, it’s Hawaii’s largest locally owned grocery retailer.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Foodland created new products, such as a ginger scallion ahi tataki poke, Maika’i firecracker dip, fried chicken skin, Hawaiian barbecue wonton chips, adobo pork rinds and lilikoi and melon butter mochi.

The company also partnered with local businesses like Sun Noodles and Diamond Bakery, as well as local artists, to create special anniversary goodies.

Foodland and Sack N Save Stores employees will get a new look thanks to uniforms designed by Kahala Sportswear.

Starting in June, Foodland will launch a giving program and match a portion of customer donations to six nonprofit organizations: Hawaii Rotary Youth Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii, Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii, Lanakila Pacific Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross of Hawaii and the Hawaii Food Bank.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.