Celebrating the spoken word with Hawaii’s new youth poet laureate

Joining us now is Corina Yi of Mililani High School who was just named this year's Hawaii Youth Poet Laureate
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Poetry is a powerful form of storytelling and social commentary. A program of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center promotes the art form and inspires young writers, ranging in age from 10 to 19.

Corina Yi of Mililani High School was just named this year’s Hawaii Youth Poet Laureate and joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about her work and inspiring others to use poetry to express themselves,

