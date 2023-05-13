Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Hawaii Kai Friday night, according to Honolulu police.

Officials said the incident happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway.

Police said a 26-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound on Kalanianaole Highway when he collided with an adult male bicyclist who attempted to cross Kalanianaole Highway in a marked crosswalk against the displayed “Do Not Walk” sign.

Authorities say as a result of the collision, the adult male bicyclist was transported, via Emergency Medical Services, to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to this collision, said officials.

This is the 26th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 18 during the same time in 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

