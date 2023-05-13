Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

America’s loneliness pandemic is killing people. What you can do to fight it.

Social isolation poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes a day.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory calling loneliness the new public health epidemic and said social isolation poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes a day.

Richelle Concepcion, a clinical psychologist with Tripler Army Medical Center, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about ways to fight loneliness.

Studies show loneliness increases the risk of premature death by more than 60% and is linked to higher risk for cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety, and dementia. Young people, mainly those 15-24 years old, are experiencing isolation at alarming rates,

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic and social media are worsening the situation.

“Researchers have known that loneliness can be bad for our mental and physical health, and that social connection is a basic human neurobiological need, not unlike food and water,” said Julie Yurie Takishima-Lacasa, a clinical health psychologist and director of integrated behavioral health of the Manakai O Mālama. “We are social creatures and need meaningful connections with other people in our lives to be happy and healthy. People who have good social relationships tend to literally live longer.”

“The SG report prioritizes the benefits of building social connection at the same level as other public health issues such as smoking cessation, to fight this loneliness epidemic and build communities that are healthier and more resilient,” Takishima-Lacasa said. “There really is no substitute for in-person interactions to satisfy that basic human neurobiological need, much like food or water. We can think of nurturing our connections, spending time with others, as doing something good for our health.”

Here are some tips for improving our connectedness and fighting loneliness:

  • Join community groups
  • Attend cultural events, like arts and music
  • Put down your phone when socializing
  • If you are an employer offering remote work, support your employees.
  • Support the healthcare community
  • Seek professional help. Search for local therapists at the Hawaii Psychological Association “Find A Therapist” web page.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police fatally shot the armed suspect in a tense hostage situation inside a vehicle on Oahu’s...
North Shore hostage situation, police standoff ends with armed suspect dead
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights are delayed on Friday after the airline experienced a...
Hawaiian Airlines grapples with mounting flight delays after temporary internet outage
Tre' Evans-Dumaran.
Grieving mom of fallen Maui firefighter shares heartbreaking message: ‘We are not OK’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
According to authorities, the suspect broke into a 34-year-old woman’s home and forcefully took...
HPD arrests man for allegedly kidnapping 3-month-old baby

Latest News

Corina Yi of Mililani High School was named 2023 Hawaii Youth Poet Laureate.
Celebrating the spoken word with Hawaii’s new youth poet laureate
Police said a 26-year-old adult male motorist was traveling eastbound on Kalanianaole Highway,...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Hawaii Kai
Bringing Hawaiian traditions and culture to the 9th Island
Bringing Hawaiian traditions and culture to the 9th Island
hawaii news now
Attorneys for Jayden de Laura break silence on settlement stemming from sex assault allegations