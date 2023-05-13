America’s loneliness pandemic is killing people. What you can do to fight it.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory calling loneliness the new public health epidemic and said social isolation poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes a day.

Richelle Concepcion, a clinical psychologist with Tripler Army Medical Center, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about ways to fight loneliness.

Studies show loneliness increases the risk of premature death by more than 60% and is linked to higher risk for cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety, and dementia. Young people, mainly those 15-24 years old, are experiencing isolation at alarming rates,

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic and social media are worsening the situation.

“Researchers have known that loneliness can be bad for our mental and physical health, and that social connection is a basic human neurobiological need, not unlike food and water,” said Julie Yurie Takishima-Lacasa, a clinical health psychologist and director of integrated behavioral health of the Manakai O Mālama. “We are social creatures and need meaningful connections with other people in our lives to be happy and healthy. People who have good social relationships tend to literally live longer.”

“The SG report prioritizes the benefits of building social connection at the same level as other public health issues such as smoking cessation, to fight this loneliness epidemic and build communities that are healthier and more resilient,” Takishima-Lacasa said. “There really is no substitute for in-person interactions to satisfy that basic human neurobiological need, much like food or water. We can think of nurturing our connections, spending time with others, as doing something good for our health.”

Here are some tips for improving our connectedness and fighting loneliness:

Join community groups

Attend cultural events, like arts and music

Put down your phone when socializing

If you are an employer offering remote work, support your employees.

Support the healthcare community

Seek professional help. Search for local therapists at the Hawaii Psychological Association “Find A Therapist” web page

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.