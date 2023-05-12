Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH President Lassner announces top candidate for next athletics director

Craig Angelos
Craig Angelos(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a months-long review process, University of Hawaii at Manoa President David Lassner announced on Friday his recommendation for UH’s vacant athletics director position.

Lassner has recommended Long Island University Senior Deputy Athletic Director Craig Angelos as the next athletics director to succeed David Matlin.

Angelos was one of five names given to Lassner by the selection committee — it is unknown who else was in the committee’s top-five.

Lassner described Angelos as “a seasoned leader with extensive experience.”

In his memo to the board, Lassner said:

He brings a long track record in intercollegiate athletics spanning nearly 30 years and seven universities.

Angelos currently serves at LIU and began his tenure with the Sharks last October.

He was the Director of Athletics at Florida Atlantic University for nine years, while previously serving as second in command at Miami, Indiana, South Florida and Temple.

This laundry list of stops also includes stops at Florida International and at the NCAA National Office.

Angelos is a graduate of Creighton University School of Law and earned a bachelors degree from Brigham Young University where he was a member of the Cougars baseball team — he later played professionally overseas in Italy.

In response to Lassner’s recommendation, Angelos said:

If I receive the approval of the Board of Regents, my first order of business will be to meet with all of our stakeholders, starting with our student athletes, coaches, donors, alumni, staff and, of course, our fans. Though UH has unique opportunities and challenges being over 2500 miles from the nearest Division I program, UH Manoa has a solid athletic program led by outstanding individuals that is in a prime position to continue to excel in today’s rapidly changing world of collegiate athletics. I’m so excited to get started. Finally, I want to thank President Lassner for recommending me. It’s truly an honor. If approved, I look forward to working with the entire community and making Hawaiʻi my home for a long time.

He’s expected to appear before the UH Board of Regents next Thursday for final approval.

If confirmed, Angelos would be in place as Hawaii’s Athletic Director by early June as AD Matlin begins his retirement.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Dane Kealoha
Dane Kealoha, surfing icon known for creating distinctive stance, dies at 64
(Image: Race to the Base)
All Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3 Freeway to be closed for urgent repairs
Tre' Evans-Dumaran.
Grieving mom of fallen Maui firefighter shares heartbreaking message: ‘We are not OK’

Latest News

Hawaii Basketball
Three NCAA Tournament teams among 2023 Diamond Head Classic field
Access Surf Championships 2023
Surfers get ready to hit the water for this year’s Adaptive Surfing Championships
After 20 years, Kamehameha baseball boys claim state crown
After 20 years, Kamehameha boys baseball re-claims state crown
Sunrise Sports: Damien Monarchs boys baseball team hold the crown as state champs
Sunrise Sports: Damien Monarchs boys baseball team hold the crown as state champs