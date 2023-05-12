UH President Lassner announces top candidate for next athletics director

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a months-long review process, University of Hawaii at Manoa President David Lassner announced on Friday his recommendation for UH’s vacant athletics director position.

Lassner has recommended Long Island University Senior Deputy Athletic Director Craig Angelos as the next athletics director to succeed David Matlin.

Angelos was one of five names given to Lassner by the selection committee — it is unknown who else was in the committee’s top-five.

Lassner described Angelos as “a seasoned leader with extensive experience.”

#UHohana President David Lassner selects Craig Angelos as the next @HawaiiAthletics Director. Pending Board of Regents approval. Angelos, a seasoned leader with extensive experience, was chosen to steer #UHManoa #GoBowshttps://t.co/7g1Wv9DPnQ pic.twitter.com/1OvxjNkzEQ — University of Hawaii at Manoa (@uhmanoa) May 12, 2023

In his memo to the board, Lassner said:

Mr. Angelos is the best qualified at this time to lead the athletics department and continue to build upon the department’s foundation to advance Hawaii’s only NCAA Division I program during this extraordinary period of dynamic change and challenge.

He brings a long track record in intercollegiate athletics spanning nearly 30 years and seven universities.

Angelos currently serves at LIU and began his tenure with the Sharks last October.

He was the Director of Athletics at Florida Atlantic University for nine years, while previously serving as second in command at Miami, Indiana, South Florida and Temple.

This laundry list of stops also includes stops at Florida International and at the NCAA National Office.

Angelos is a graduate of Creighton University School of Law and earned a bachelors degree from Brigham Young University where he was a member of the Cougars baseball team — he later played professionally overseas in Italy.

In response to Lassner’s recommendation, Angelos said:

If I receive the approval of the Board of Regents, my first order of business will be to meet with all of our stakeholders, starting with our student athletes, coaches, donors, alumni, staff and, of course, our fans. Though UH has unique opportunities and challenges being over 2500 miles from the nearest Division I program, UH Manoa has a solid athletic program led by outstanding individuals that is in a prime position to continue to excel in today’s rapidly changing world of collegiate athletics. I’m so excited to get started. Finally, I want to thank President Lassner for recommending me. It’s truly an honor. If approved, I look forward to working with the entire community and making Hawaiʻi my home for a long time.

He’s expected to appear before the UH Board of Regents next Thursday for final approval.

If confirmed, Angelos would be in place as Hawaii’s Athletic Director by early June as AD Matlin begins his retirement.

