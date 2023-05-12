Tributes
Police responding to armed hostage situation near polo field in Waialua

File photo of a Honolulu police car.
File photo of a Honolulu police car.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are responding to an armed hostage situation near the Hawaii Polo Field in Waialua.

Sources told HNN that an armed suspect is holding a man hostage.

HNN has also confirmed that shots have been fired.

Farrington Highway is closed in both directions in the area, and first responders are staging at the Waialua School gym.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

