2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Award final ballot nominees announced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii recording artist and kumu hula Natalie Ai Kamauu is a finalist on this year’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Final Ballot.

The final ballot nominees have been announced Friday, and Kamauu is tied with the group Keauhou with eight nominations this year.

Their nominations are for the full album Natalie Noelani released last year.

Kamauu has won 13 awards in the past, including Female Vocalist of the Year award five times.

Natalie and her husband, Iolani, said they are “very grateful and honored” from her home in Waimea, Hawaii Island.

Hawaii recording group Keauhou consists of Zachary Lum, Nicholas Lum and Kahanuola Solotorio.

Zachary Lum from Keauhou was “surprised and appreciative. It’s been so busy with May Day and everything else!”

The group has won 17 awards combined — coming from all three of their albums. This will be the fourth to garner multiple nominations.

The album Ka Haku Mele — by Kealii Reichel, Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata and Zachary Lum — has received five nominations

Artists A’ea’e, Nathan Aweau, Stacie Ku’ulei and Kala’e Camarillo have received four nominations each this year.

Voting for the only category in which the public can vote is the Favorite Entertainer of the Year awards starts on June 1st online.

The Na Hoku Hanohano Awards started in 1978 and is administered by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.

Last year, the Hoku Awards were held at the Sheraton Waikiki Hawaii Ballroom.

This year, the awards will be at the Hawaii Theatre on July 1, 2023. Tickets go on sale on June 5th at Hawaii Theatre.

