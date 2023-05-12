Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Award final ballot nominees announced

Hawaii recording artist and kumu hula Natalie Ai Kamauu is a finalist on this year’s Na Hoku...
Hawaii recording artist and kumu hula Natalie Ai Kamauu is a finalist on this year’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Final Ballot.(Hawaii News Now)
By Billy V
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii recording artist and kumu hula Natalie Ai Kamauu is a finalist on this year’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Final Ballot.

The final ballot nominees have been announced Friday, and Kamauu is tied with the group Keauhou with eight nominations this year.

Their nominations are for the full album Natalie Noelani released last year.

Kamauu has won 13 awards in the past, including Female Vocalist of the Year award five times.

Natalie and her husband, Iolani, said they are “very grateful and honored” from her home in Waimea, Hawaii Island.

Hawaii recording group Keauhou consists of Zachary Lum, Nicholas Lum and Kahanuola Solotorio.

Zachary Lum from Keauhou was “surprised and appreciative. It’s been so busy with May Day and everything else!”

The group has won 17 awards combined — coming from all three of their albums. This will be the fourth to garner multiple nominations.

The album Ka Haku Mele — by Kealii Reichel, Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata and Zachary Lum — has received five nominations

Artists A’ea’e, Nathan Aweau, Stacie Ku’ulei and Kala’e Camarillo have received four nominations each this year.

Voting for the only category in which the public can vote is the Favorite Entertainer of the Year awards starts on June 1st online.

The Na Hoku Hanohano Awards started in 1978 and is administered by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.

Last year, the Hoku Awards were held at the Sheraton Waikiki Hawaii Ballroom.

This year, the awards will be at the Hawaii Theatre on July 1, 2023. Tickets go on sale on June 5th at Hawaii Theatre.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified
Tre' Evans-Dumaran.
Grieving mom of fallen Maui firefighter shares heartbreaking message: ‘We are not OK’
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
(Image: Race to the Base)
All Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3 Freeway to be closed for urgent repairs
Dane Kealoha
Dane Kealoha, surfing icon known for creating distinctive stance, dies at 64

Latest News

Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights are delayed on Friday after the airline experienced a...
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights delayed after temporary internet outage
HNN brief
HNN Digital Brief (May 12, 2023)
Police are responding to an armed hostage situation near the Hawaii Polo Field in Waialua.
Sources: Police fatally shoot armed suspect in North Shore hostage situation
After a months-long review process, University of Hawaii at Manoa President David Lassner...
UH President Lassner announces top candidate for next athletics director