Honolulu police arrest 34-year-old man in apparent kidnapping in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man for an apparent kidnapping in Waipahu on Thursday.

Officers responded to Waipahu Towers development on Pupumomi Street at about 4 p.m.

A few hours later, HPD arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene on multiple charges, including kidnapping and burglary.

No information has been given on the victim in the case.

We have reached out to HPD and are waiting for more details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.