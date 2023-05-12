Tributes
Hawaii researchers: These hammerheads hold their breath in deep waters to stay warm

Scalloped hammerhead sharks hold their breath to keep their bodies warm during deep dives into...
Scalloped hammerhead sharks hold their breath to keep their bodies warm during deep dives into cold water(Deron Verbeck)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “complete surprise.”

That’s how Hawaii researchers characterized their recent findings into the hunting habits of scalloped hammerhead sharks off the islands. The key revelation: The animals hold their breath to keep warm during deep dives into cold water while they hunt prey.

That discovery was published Thursday in the journal Science and researchers said it provided important insight into how the species swims (and hunts) in both deep and shallow waters.

“It was unexpected for sharks to hold their breath to hunt like a diving marine mammal. It is an extraordinary behavior from an incredible animal,” said Mark Royer, lead author and researcher with the Shark Research Group at UH-Manoa’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology.

The researchers said shark gills are natural radiators, cooling the blood rapidly.

By holding their breath during deep dives, the warm water animals are able to feed at depths where seawater temperatures are similar to those found off Kodiak, Alaska — think 40 degree Fahrenheit.

“Although it is obvious that air-breathing marine mammals hold their breath while diving, we did not expect to see sharks exhibiting similar behavior,” said Royer.

“This previously unobserved behavior reveals that scalloped hammerhead sharks have feeding strategies that are broadly similar to those of some marine mammals, like pilot whales.”

The research team discovered the phenomenon by equipping deep-diving scalloped hammerhead sharks with devices that measured their muscle temperature, depth, body orientation, and activity levels. They saw that their muscles stayed warm throughout their dive into deep cold water but suddenly cooled as the sharks approached the surface.

Royer said the sharks hold their breaths for an average of 17 minutes.

About 4 minutes of that is spent at extreme depths.

“This discovery fundamentally advances our understanding of how scalloped hammerhead sharks are able to dive to great depths and withstand frigid temperatures in order to capture prey,” he said.

