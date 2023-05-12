Tributes
Hawaii is having its moment in Hollywood with more movies, singing stars

Iam Tongi, 18, on American Idol Season 6
Iam Tongi, 18, on American Idol Season 6
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:38 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - AS they say in Hollywood, Hawaii is having a moment.

On Thursday night, “The Wind the the Reckoning” premiere at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival included Pearl City native Jason Scott Lee on the red carpet, in ta movie that is mostly in ‘Olelo Hawai’i, and based on a real woman.

“It’s Pi’ilani’s words, and that’s what makes this film so powerful and so special,” the film’s director David Cunningham told the crowd at the screening. “You read the words in her book and it’s so poetic, as Jason said, being Hawaii back then. It’s like poetry.”

The movie will show again Friday night in Santa Monica, and then again in Los Angeles before a group of Hollywood executives, industry representatives and entertainment media.

The Saturday guest list also includes Iam Tongi, the American Idol finalist, who will then come home to Oahu’s North Shore for a concert at Turtle Bay Resort on Tuesday to celebrate his success.

“I think Jack Johnson’s supposed to be there, maybe an appearance by Fiji. Nothing’s a hundred percent locked in but we’re working on it,” said Tanoai Reed. “I think we got Common Kings committed.”

Reed is one of the organizers for the homecoming, and he’s also a part of the growing network of Polynesians in showbiz.

Reed is best known as the stunt double for his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock will star as Maui is a live action remake of “Moana,” executive produced by the voice of Moana, Aulii Cravalho.

A live-action “Lilo and Stitch” is also in the works. Also due out soon, the Oahu-produced movie “Next Goal Wins,” about a terrible soccer team from American Samoa.

And of course, there’s Jason Momoa and his project “Chief of War,” about the four major kingdoms of Hawaii in the late 18th century, set to air on Apple TV+.

“Jason Momoa just did the Chief of War out here,” Reed said. ‘They went back to New Zealand, but I heard they might be doing a second season here, and that’s just going to open up more doors for more people to have more experience.”

That brings us back to Iam Tongi. He’s made it to the top five finalists, and TVLine.com predicts he’ll win the entire thing and become this year’s American Idol.

Whatever happens, he’s already a symbol of what’s possible with talent and heart, wherever you come from.

“I just knew this kid was going to be someone special,” said Reed.

We won’t know until Sunday whether Tongi is one of the top 3 finalists, but Reed said the homecoming celebration will happen Tuesday, whether or not he advances.

