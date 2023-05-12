First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to linger over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Land breezes will favor dry conditions with sea breezes and interior clouds although afternoon pop-up showers will be possible. Moderate trades will gradually build from west to east across the state from Friday evening to Sunday evening.

Several pulses of NNW swell are expected to arrive through the weekend, with the swell gradually shifting to the NNE early next week. The strongest of the will lead to High Surf along most N facing shores this weekend, and potentially some of the more exposed W facing shores. Relatively small but persistent medium-period S and SSE swells will continue for at least the next couple of days.

