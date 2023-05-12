Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to linger over the weekend

Your top local headlines for Friday, May 12, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Land breezes will favor dry conditions with sea breezes and interior clouds although afternoon pop-up showers will be possible.

Moderate trades will gradually build from west to east across the state from Friday evening to Sunday evening.

Surf along north facing shores will trend up beginning late Thursday, this swell will peak over the weekend, potentially delivering late season advisory level surf.

Surf along exposed south facing shores will remain up into next week as a medium-period small south-southeast swells moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small.

