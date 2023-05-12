Tributes
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights delayed after temporary internet outage

Several Hawaiian Airlines flights are delayed on Friday after the airline experienced a temporary internet outage earlier in the morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights are delayed on Friday after the airline experienced a temporary internet outage earlier in the morning.

In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was caused by a power disruption through its internet provider DR Fortress.

The issue started around 9 a.m. during scheduled maintenance.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, there were at least 19 Hawaiian flights delayed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, nine at Kahului Airport, six at Lihue Airport and three at Hilo International Airport.

Officials added that flight safety has not been impacted and the outage has since been resolved.

Hawaiian Air apologized for the inconvenience and is working with affected guests.

The airline added this internet outage is unrelated to its recent passenger service system transition.

This story will be updated.

