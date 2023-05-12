Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say

An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:39 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 8-year-old girl in Michigan was able to escape an alleged kidnapper with the help of her older brother.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl was mushroom hunting in her backyard on Wednesday when an unknown male appeared from the woods.

The male suspect held the victim’s mouth shut before a struggle ensued and the girl was able to break free.

Police said the girl’s 13-year-old brother witnessed the assault and shot the suspect with his slingshot,

The 17-year-old suspect ended up being hit in the head and chest, according to authorities.

A family member reportedly spotted the 17-year-old leaving the area and troopers were able to find him hiding at a nearby gas station.

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age, but they said he was taken into custody where he confessed that he planned to severely beat the young girl.

The teen is facing charges that include attempted kidnapping and assault. Authorities said he will be charged as an adult and was booked in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified
Tre' Evans-Dumaran.
Grieving mom of fallen Maui firefighter shares heartbreaking message: ‘We are not OK’
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
(Image: Race to the Base)
All Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3 Freeway to be closed for urgent repairs
Dane Kealoha
Dane Kealoha, surfing icon known for creating distinctive stance, dies at 64

Latest News

Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights are delayed on Friday after the airline experienced a...
Dozens of Hawaiian Airlines flights delayed after temporary internet outage
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the new stamp honoring Native American...
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
HNN brief
HNN Digital Brief (May 12, 2023)
Hawaii recording artist and kumu hula Natalie Ai Kamauu is a finalist on this year’s Na Hoku...
2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Award final ballot nominees announced
Police are responding to an armed hostage situation near the Hawaii Polo Field in Waialua.
Sources: Police fatally shoot armed suspect in North Shore hostage situation