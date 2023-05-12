Tributes
Arsonist targets 2 boats owned by the same person; police seek tips in the case

These surveillance images were captured from the scene of the fires, and police are hopeful they'll be able to track down the suspect.
These surveillance images were captured from the scene of the fires, and police are hopeful they'll be able to track down the suspect.(Surveillance Images / police)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to track down a suspect wanted in connection with multiple arson cases.

They’re hoping information on a vehicle caught on camera at both locations will lead them to the person responsible.

Police seeking tips after masked arsonist uses Molotov cocktails to set fires on 2 boats

Around the time of two fires last month, a black or dark colored sedan was noted to be at each of the scenes.

On April 1, it stopped to pick up two people just after a boat was set ablaze at a storage unit on Dillingham Blvd.

Then on April 12, it was caught on camera, driving by the Ala Wai Boat Harbor just minutes before a person was captured tossing a molotov cocktail onto one of the vessels.

That caused about $500,000 in damage to that boat and a neighboring boat.

These surveillance images were captured from the scene of the fires, and police are hopeful...
These surveillance images were captured from the scene of the fires, and police are hopeful they'll be able to track down the suspect.(Surveillance Images / police)

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“The investigation is still ongoing. The detectives are still trying to identify the suspects depicted in the video, as well as this new video regarding the vehicles,” HPD Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers Honolulu said.

“If you have any information on this case, if you heard some chatter, heard people talking about it, whatever leads that you may have.”

The boats targeted were owned by the same person who is a local electrician.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Call 808-955-8300 with information.

