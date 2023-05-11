Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Officers save man from jumping off bridge

Des Moines police officers are being credited with saving a man suffering a mental crisis from jumping off a bridge. (Source: KCCI)
By Marcus McIntosh
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:46 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two police officers in Iowa are being credited with helping save a man from jumping off a bridge.

Officials released dash cam video of the rescue.

Senior police officers Destiny McGinnis and Tim Morgan saw a situation unfolding over the Des Moines River. A man was trying to jump from the East University Avenue Bridge while his friend was trying to stop him.

The Des Moines Police Department shared an interview with the officers after they stepped in.

“We ran over and Morgan grabbed him by his arm and then I grabbed his other arm,” McGinnis said.

The video shows the friend and the two officers pulling the man to safety.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said the officers responded the way they are trained to react.

“Our crisis intervention training. That’s de-escalation,” he said. “A lot of ‘How are we going to work through these tense moments?’ But there’s also that piece where you need to act now if you are hoping to save someone’s life.”

The man who tried to jump was apparently going through a mental health crisis.

“He said that he was upset. He lost his mother about a year ago,” McGinnis said. “He has been really upset about that. And just kind of told him he was done and he was going to end his life.”

Bethany Kohoutek, with the National Alliance on Mental Health, said help is at the fingertips of anyone who needs it by dialing 988.

“Any Iowan or anyone nationwide can call or text 24/7,” Kohoutek said. “They are connected with trained mental health professionals who can connect them with resources.”

Kohoutek said, no matter what someone is going through, suicide is not the answer.

“It is critical that people know there is hope, there is help, and you matter,” she said. “You are worth it.”

No other details were released about the man.

Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health counselor.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified
Dane Kealoha was best known for developing the “pig-dog’ style in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
Dane Kealoha, surfing icon known for creating distinctive stance, dies at 64
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The city’s department of parks and recreation will make a final decision on whether to change...
How to police Hawaii’s most famous beach? Some want a longer overnight closure
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase

Latest News

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups
The insurmountable cost of living — from housing, groceries, gas and more — is causing droves...
Amid housing exodus of locals, this group is leading a movement to get them to stay
President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
Des Moines police officers are being credited with saving a man suffering a mental crisis from...
WATCH: Officers save man from jumping off bridge