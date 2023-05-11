Treat mom to a special weekend: Activities and events for Mother’s Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mother’s Day weekend is right around the corner.
How will you be celebrating your mom?
If she’s tired of her usual brunch spot, or is the type of lady who loves surprises; here are 11 unique events and activities happening in Honolulu this weekend to check out.
- Mililani Orchid Club Mother’s Day sale at Mililani Mauka Elementary School — Sunday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Na Leo Pilimehana Mother’s Day Concert with special guest Josh Tatofi at Hawaii Convention Center — Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mother’s Day Brunch with Frank Dilema at Blue Note Hawaii — Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m.
- Aloha Diaper Bank Diaper Drive at Emmanuel Episcopal Church — Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Malama yo Momma Market at Aloha Home Market Kailua — Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at The Garden at Boardroom — Sunday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Mother’s Day Beauchamp 10K, Keiki Fun Run, and Mother’s Day Stroller Run beginning at Neal S. Blaisdell Park — Sunday, May 14 beginning at 6:30 a.m.
- Mother’s Day Jewelry Artist Pop-Up: Meet Misha Lam! at Magnolia Boutique & Gallery in Kahala Mall — Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mother’s Day haku lei workshop at Gather Cowork and events — Saturday, May 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mother’s Day keiki art workshop at City Mill — Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m.
- Mother’s Day Gift Fair at Ka Makana Aliʻ — Saturday, May 13 from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m.
