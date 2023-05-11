Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Treat mom to a special weekend: Activities and events for Mother’s Day

Treat mom to a special weekend: Activities and events for Mother’s Day
Treat mom to a special weekend: Activities and events for Mother’s Day(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mother’s Day weekend is right around the corner.

How will you be celebrating your mom?

If she’s tired of her usual brunch spot, or is the type of lady who loves surprises; here are 11 unique events and activities happening in Honolulu this weekend to check out.

SEE ALSO: Here are 11 must-have local Mother’s Day gifts

Share photos of your fun Mother’s Day celebrations below:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury yacht owner faces bankruptcy, insurance denial after grounding at Honolua Bay
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay
Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase
8 Farrington High School seniors to get college degree before graduation.
They’re getting college degrees ― a week before they graduate from high school

Latest News

Hana Highway
Rockfall dangers shutting down Maui’s Hana Highway, possibly up to a month-long closure
HHHRC screens a woman for sexually transmitted diseases
As cases of sexually transmitted diseases spike, outreach workers offer street testing and treatment
School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase
Researchers from UH Manoa's Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology evaluated Hanauma Bay for five...
Study: Rising sea levels will have dramatic effect on one of Hawaii’s most popular beaches