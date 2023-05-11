Shortage of workers in Maui County has a popular summer program in jeopardy

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County has had a “summer fun” program since the 1970s.

It evolved into “Play and Learn Sessions” or PALS in the 1990s and has been a staple in the community ever since.

“It’s been the backbone of our community,” said Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCall. “Arts and crafts, games, recreational activities, it’s where I learned to swim.”

McCall said prior to the pandemic, the program was flourishing with 19 total sites across the county.

Currently, they only have enough workers to staff fives sites on Maui, two on Molokai and none on Lanai.

“There’s about 97 applicants to participate, but zero applicants to run the program for West Maui,” said West Maui County Councilwoman Tamara Paltin. “I’m not sure how many kids enrolled for Lanai, but also no applicants to work the program on Lanai as well, so that’s kind of concerning.”

Paltin said it’s so concerning that the council and county has increased the entry-level pay to $20/hour to entice more people to apply.

“I do want to make one point very clear. We want a quality program for our kids. So, we’re not just taking people with a pulse. We really want to get people who are interested in being with our keiki, help developing our keiki, and really contributing to the program, not just showing up to make a dime,” McCall said.

Hawaii’s Chief Economist says Maui’s PALS problem highlights the shortage of workers statewide.

“In terms of total jobs, recovery, we’re about 93% recovery,” said Dr. Eugene Tian. “There are people moving out of state, we lost population in the last few years, and this is especially true for Honolulu, and Maui.”

Dr. Tian said Hawaii still hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic and predicts it won’t until 2025.

If you’re interested in applying to the Maui County PALS program, click here.

