Rockfall dangers shutting down Maui’s Hana Highway, possibly up to a month-long closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to safety issues in the wake of a recent rockfall, the County of Maui will close Hana Highway from Alelele Bridge to Lelekea Bridge near Kīpahulu in East Maui beginning tonight, May 10.

Motorists will not be able to travel between Hana and Kaupo areas during the closure, which may extend up to a month.

County crews will be working to stabilize cliffside conditions, including removing loose rocks. An engineering assessment today deemed the cliffside unsafe.

Message boards will be placed in Kanaio and Hana to alert motorists about the road closure.

In recent days, rockfall has obstructed the road, creating hazardous conditions.

Last week, a vehicle was damaged in the area from rocks and cliffside mud. The driver was uninjured, but the incident triggered an assessment of safety conditions.

