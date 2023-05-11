Tributes
Public input sought on proposed marine sanctuary designation for Pacific waters

Proposed Pacific Remote Islands national marine sanctuary
Proposed Pacific Remote Islands national marine sanctuary(NOAA)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public input is being sought on a proposal to establish a new National Marine Sanctuary off Hawaii.

A public meeting was held Wednesday night at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Center for Hawaiian Studies to discuss the proposed designation.

The 200 nautical mile zone is in the Pacific Remote Islands Area, about a thousand miles to our southwest.

If approved, it would become the world’s largest protected ocean area.

The goal of the sanctuary is to preserve ocean and marine life, including sharks, turtles, whales, birds and more.

“We’re so connected that a marlin tagged off Kailua-Kona. Last year, with satellite tags, (they) swam right down and right through the Pacific Remote Islands,” said marine sanctuary advocate William Aila, Jr.

“And that’s all the connectivity we have to understand.”

NOAA is inviting the public to comment on the proposed designation. Comments will be accepted virtually, online or by mail through June 2.

For more information, click here.

