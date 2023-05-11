Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Noise detecting microphones officially coming to Oahu roads

State lawmakers approved two point five million dollars for the program that will be rolled out by the Department of Transportation.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sound-detecting microphones meant to crack down on illegal noise on the roads are coming to Oahu.

State lawmakers approved $2.5 million for the program that the Department of Transportation will roll out.

The DOT says the devices will go on existing infrastructure. They will have microphones that can detect illegal loud noise and cameras to take license plate pictures.

Under Honolulu County’s noise ordinance, any sound coming from a car loud enough to reach a distance of 30 feet on the road is probated with a fine of 100 dollars for a first offense.

State Rep. Adrian Tam, who represents Waikiki and spearheaded the new law, says the devices are meant to crack down on illegal mufflers he heard complaints about.

The DOT says the program will operate like the red light cameras, where fines are sent to the car’s registered owner.

The first microphones could be installed in Manoa or Kakaako-Waikiki, areas with high levels of noise complaints.

While the program’s directive is modified mufflers, it’s unclear if the devices will also pick up other loud noises, like loudspeakers.

Some legal experts also have concerns.

“What if there are two cars side by side, and the car closet to the camera gets a ticket, and the car is perfectly legal, and the car next to it has a loud muffler and but they get the wrong person,” said Patrick McPherson, a criminal defense lawyer.

The DOT says it will only put the devices in communities that request them.

As for when the program will roll out, the DOT says it could be at least two years.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury yacht owner faces bankruptcy, insurance denial after grounding at Honolua Bay
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay
Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase
8 Farrington High School seniors to get college degree before graduation.
They’re getting college degrees ― a week before they graduate from high school

Latest News

Hana Highway
Rockfall dangers shutting down Maui’s Hana Highway, possibly up to a month-long closure
HHHRC screens a woman for sexually transmitted diseases
As cases of sexually transmitted diseases spike, outreach workers offer street testing and treatment
School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase