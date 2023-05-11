Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

New monk seal pup born at Kalaupapa National Historic Park on Molokai

New monk seal pup born at Kalaupapa National Historic Park on Molokai
New monk seal pup born at Kalaupapa National Historic Park on Molokai(Kalaupapa National Historical Park)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAUPAPA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Molokai’s north shore welcomes a new resident!

The Kalaupapa National Historical Park confirmed that a monk seal pup has been born, and it’s believed to be the first seal born at Kalaupapa this year.

The National Park Service was alerted to the birth by a beachgoer who reported seeing the mother and pup to a marine ecologist.

The first-time mom was also born in Kalaupapa, making this a special moment for the park.

While there is no official name yet for the pup, the birth is a positive sign for the endangered monk seal population.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury yacht owner faces bankruptcy, insurance denial after grounding at Honolua Bay
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay
Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase
8 Farrington High School seniors to get college degree before graduation.
They’re getting college degrees ― a week before they graduate from high school

Latest News

Maui County has had a "summer fun" program since the 1970s. It evolved into "Play and Learn...
Shortage of workers in Maui County has a popular summer program in jeopardy
A stoplight with a traffic camera in Mankato, Minn.
Noise detecting microphones officially coming to Oahu roads
Hana Highway
Rockfall dangers shutting down Maui’s Hana Highway, possibly up to a month-long closure
HHHRC screens a woman for sexually transmitted diseases
As cases of sexually transmitted diseases spike, outreach workers offer street testing and treatment