New monk seal pup born at Kalaupapa National Historic Park on Molokai

KALAUPAPA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Molokai’s north shore welcomes a new resident!

The Kalaupapa National Historical Park confirmed that a monk seal pup has been born, and it’s believed to be the first seal born at Kalaupapa this year.

The National Park Service was alerted to the birth by a beachgoer who reported seeing the mother and pup to a marine ecologist.

The first-time mom was also born in Kalaupapa, making this a special moment for the park.

While there is no official name yet for the pup, the birth is a positive sign for the endangered monk seal population.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.