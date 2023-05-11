Tributes
HPD’s ‘Operation Firestorm’ cracks down on illegal game rooms, sex trafficking

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HPD announced a multi-agency crackdown on illegal game rooms, sex trafficking operations and drug houses that officials say are making communities unsafe.

“Operation Firestorm” kicked off early Wednesday and included:

  • The arrest of a 33-year-old Kapolei man for attempted enticement of a minor;
  • A drug bust at an Ewa Beach home;
  • An officer deployment at a massage business in West Oahu where sex trafficking resources were offered;
  • And a raid of three game rooms in Kapolei, where dozens of machines were seized.

At a news conference Wednesday, authorities said at least seven arrests were made as part of the operation.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said drug houses and illegal game rooms attract criminals and criminal elements.

“We will work with them to get these places shut down,” he said. “We’re happy to be a part of this.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

