Kona woman sentenced to 6 years for trafficking 2,700 fentanyl pills, other drugs

Police said she was arrested after a monthlong investigation that spanned between Hawaii Island and Washington state.(Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge sentenced a Kailua-Kona woman to six years in prison for drug trafficking on the Big Island Wednesday.

Police arrested Jennifer Conway, 44, at the Kona airport in April of last year with $300,000 of fentanyl pills, heroin, and crystal meth.

Police also found two fraudulent identification cards and an unregistered 45-caliber pistol in her possession at the time of her arrest.

She was on supervised release at the time for an unrelated felony, said authorities.

Officials say Conway was charged with 16 drug and firearms offenses after a month-long collaborative drug trafficking investigation between Hawaii Island and Washington state.

