Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kauai cleaning company to pay $96K after denying overtime, work travel wages

Trial is set for July 3 for attempted murder suspect Paul Cameron. The 21-year-old is accused of spraying his ex-girlfriend Davina Licon...
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai cleaning company was forced to pay back nearly $97,000 in unpaid wages and damages for 10 workers.

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that All Kauai Cleaning in Lihue failed to pay employees in overtime wages when required and didn’t pay employees for time spent traveling between job sites.

The Department of Labor recovered $96,936.

“Federal law protects the rights of every worker to get paid all of their legally earned wages which, in this case, means the required overtime rate and payment for time traveling between work locations,” said Terence Trotter, of the U.S. Department of Labor in Honolulu.

“Our investigators determined that All Kauai Cleaning repeatedly violated its workers’ rights, and the U.S. Department of Labor has held the company accountable.”

In addition, the division assessed All Kauai Cleaning $1,540 in penalties for repeated violations.

In 2014, the division recovered more than $33,000 in unpaid wages and damages for affected workers.

All Kauai Cleaning was established in 1988 and provides cleaning services for residential and commercial customers on the island.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified
Dane Kealoha was best known for developing the “pig-dog’ style in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
Dane Kealoha, surfing icon known for creating distinctive stance, dies at 64
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The city’s department of parks and recreation will make a final decision on whether to change...
How to police Hawaii’s most famous beach? Some want a longer overnight closure
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase

Latest News

During the tests, members of the public do not need to take any action.
4 Hawaii Island sirens to be tested as part of modernization program upgrades
Between July 2021 and February, DOH said they spent nearly $80 million dollars on community...
Governor, state Health Department to discuss end of COVID public health emergency
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (May 11, 2023)