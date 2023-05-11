Kauai cleaning company to pay $96K after denying overtime, work travel wages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai cleaning company was forced to pay back nearly $97,000 in unpaid wages and damages for 10 workers.

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that All Kauai Cleaning in Lihue failed to pay employees in overtime wages when required and didn’t pay employees for time spent traveling between job sites.

The Department of Labor recovered $96,936.

“Federal law protects the rights of every worker to get paid all of their legally earned wages which, in this case, means the required overtime rate and payment for time traveling between work locations,” said Terence Trotter, of the U.S. Department of Labor in Honolulu.

“Our investigators determined that All Kauai Cleaning repeatedly violated its workers’ rights, and the U.S. Department of Labor has held the company accountable.”

In addition, the division assessed All Kauai Cleaning $1,540 in penalties for repeated violations.

In 2014, the division recovered more than $33,000 in unpaid wages and damages for affected workers.

All Kauai Cleaning was established in 1988 and provides cleaning services for residential and commercial customers on the island.

