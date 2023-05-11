Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii dance sensation releases children’s book on self-acceptance: ‘I Am A Rainbow’

Hawaii dance sensation releases children’s book on self-acceptance: “I Am A Rainbow”
Hawaii dance sensation releases children’s book on self-acceptance: “I Am A Rainbow”(Mark Kanemura)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dance pro and social media sensation from Hawaii has released a new children’s book that celebrates self-acceptance.

The book is called “I Am A Rainbow,” and is written by Mark Kanemura and inspired by his life.

Kanemura, born and raised in Honolulu but now lives in Los Angeles, is a former backup dancer for Lady Gaga and was featured on the popular TV show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Kanemura’s dance videos on Instagram often feature many colorful accessories and even more inspirational messages.

He hopes the book will help children embrace their unique qualities and celebrate their individuality.

The book is now available on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury yacht owner faces bankruptcy, insurance denial after grounding at Honolua Bay
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay
Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase
8 Farrington High School seniors to get college degree before graduation.
They’re getting college degrees ― a week before they graduate from high school

Latest News

New monk seal pup born at Kalaupapa National Historic Park on Molokai
New monk seal pup born at Kalaupapa National Historic Park on Molokai
Maui County has had a "summer fun" program since the 1970s. It evolved into "Play and Learn...
Shortage of workers in Maui County has a popular summer program in jeopardy
A stoplight with a traffic camera in Mankato, Minn.
Noise detecting microphones officially coming to Oahu roads
Hana Highway
Rockfall dangers shutting down Maui’s Hana Highway, possibly up to a month-long closure