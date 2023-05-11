Hawaii dance sensation releases children’s book on self-acceptance: “I Am A Rainbow”

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dance pro and social media sensation from Hawaii has released a new children’s book that celebrates self-acceptance.

The book is called “I Am A Rainbow,” and is written by Mark Kanemura and inspired by his life.

Kanemura, born and raised in Honolulu but now lives in Los Angeles, is a former backup dancer for Lady Gaga and was featured on the popular TV show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Kanemura’s dance videos on Instagram often feature many colorful accessories and even more inspirational messages.

He hopes the book will help children embrace their unique qualities and celebrate their individuality.

The book is now available on Amazon.

