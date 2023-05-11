Tributes
Governor, state Health Department to discuss end of COVID public health emergency

Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency to expire Thursday
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s governor and state Health director will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the end of the COVID federal public health emergency and next steps for the state.

The news conference is set for 2:30 p.m. and HNN will carry it live across our digital platforms.

The end of the public health emergency is in some ways a formality, given that the vast majority of restrictions have long been lifted. But there are some changes that will impact Americans. For one, most vaccine mandates are expiring. Free COVID tests will also no longer be widely available.

And COVID vaccines will have to be covered by your insurance carrier or paid out of pocket.

Last week, the World Health Organization also said COVID no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people worldwide.

The announcement came more than three years after WHO declared the coronavirus an international crisis. And officials said while the emergency phase is over, the pandemic hasn’t finished.

WHO says thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week, and millions of others are suffering from debilitating, long-term effects.

