Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Winds slowing down today, stronger winds with more showers expected over the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Winds ease up today, stronger winds with more showers expected over the...
First Alert Forecast: Winds ease up today, stronger winds with more showers expected over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Trade winds will decrease tonight and Thursday, thanks to a weakened ridge to our north. A passing weak front may boost showers this weekend. Moderate trades will return Sunday into next week after the front passes by. Models show the approaching front will weaken as it sinks southward. However, it will introduce additional moisture and fuel increased showers this weekend.

Surf along north facing shores will trend up beginning late Thursday, this swell will peak over the weekend, potentially delivering late season advisory level surf. Surf along exposed south facing shores will remain up into next week as a medium-period small south-southeast swells moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city’s department of parks and recreation will make a final decision on whether to change...
How to police Hawaii’s most famous beach? Some want a longer overnight closure
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase
Dane Kealoha was best known for developing the “pig-dog’ style in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
Dane Kealoha, surfing icon known for creating distinctive stance, dies at 64
School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Trade winds hold steady until Wednesday before dropping off; hats off to grads and a beautiful weekend for moms
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Slower winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Slower winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Slower winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers today, lighter winds with drier conditions tomorrow