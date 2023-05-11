First Alert Forecast: Winds slowing down today, stronger winds with more showers expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will decrease tonight and Thursday, thanks to a weakened ridge to our north.

A passing weak front may boost showers this weekend. Moderate trades will return Sunday into next week after the front passes by.

Models show the approaching front will weaken as it sinks southward. However, it will introduce additional moisture and fuel increased showers this weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north facing shores will trend up beginning late Thursday, this swell will peak over the weekend, potentially delivering late season advisory level surf.

Surf along exposed south facing shores will remain up into next week as a medium-period small south-southeast swells moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.