Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad

Preparing for the interview is key
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Millions of college graduates will be job searching this year, but less than half of them will negotiate pay when given a offer, according to the most recent data available from CareerBuilder.

Andres Lares, a managing partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute, said the key to any job interview is the find the balance of being confident, but not too comfortable.

“It’s important to look up that company, to kind of think about the questions you want to ask potentially,” Lares advised. “As you write them down, look into who will be interviewing you, all of those things.”

Lares said to be ready to answer those typical interview questions, but you don’t want your responses to sound canned. He said think of the key points you want to make and how to weave those into some of your answers.

“If you’re just coming out of school, there’s a lot for you to bring to the table. Certainly, your energy, your passion, the education that you’ve had. But of course, potentially not that much experience,” Lares noted. “So, balancing that and understanding that really, you’re there to grow and work as hard as you can have an impact is important, but being reasonable and humble is important.”

Lares shared several negotiating tips:

  • Know and communicate your value
  • Don’t be afraid to negotiate your compensation
  • Research the median salary in your position
  • Consider health insurance, 401K contributions, and paid time off in the negotiation process

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified
Dane Kealoha was best known for developing the “pig-dog’ style in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
Dane Kealoha, surfing icon known for creating distinctive stance, dies at 64
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The city’s department of parks and recreation will make a final decision on whether to change...
How to police Hawaii’s most famous beach? Some want a longer overnight closure
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase

Latest News

LIVE: Verdict reached in Lori Vallow Daybell case
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect ‘urgency’ of climate crisis
During the tests, members of the public do not need to take any action.
4 Hawaii Island sirens to be tested as part of modernization program upgrades
President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO