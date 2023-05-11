DOH: Low levels of ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Central Oahu water well

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said low levels of PFAS ― known as “forever chemicals” ― were detected in water samples collected in Central Oahu.

The DOH detected the PFAS in samples collected at Kaamilo Wells Pumping Station, which is part of the Board of Water Supply’s Honolulu-Windward-Pearl Harbor water system.

Officials said the levels are below the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed limits. The Hazard Index of 0.35 is below EPA’s proposed 1.0 compliance threshold.

A significant health risk is not expected for the chemicals detected, the department said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.