Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DOH: Low levels of ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Central Oahu water well

Water conservation orders posted.
Water conservation orders posted.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said low levels of PFAS ― known as “forever chemicals” ― were detected in water samples collected in Central Oahu.

The DOH detected the PFAS in samples collected at Kaamilo Wells Pumping Station, which is part of the Board of Water Supply’s Honolulu-Windward-Pearl Harbor water system.

Officials said the levels are below the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed limits. The Hazard Index of 0.35 is below EPA’s proposed 1.0 compliance threshold.

A significant health risk is not expected for the chemicals detected, the department said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city’s department of parks and recreation will make a final decision on whether to change...
How to police Hawaii’s most famous beach? Some want a longer overnight closure
School bus (generic)
‘There was so much crying’: DOE investigating school bus incident that left children terrified
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Dane Kealoha was best known for developing the “pig-dog’ style in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
Dane Kealoha, surfing icon known for creating distinctive stance, dies at 64
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
‘A 21st century system’: To fanfare, city announces official opening date of rail’s first phase
Sunrise News Roundup (May 11, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (May 11, 2023)
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Winds slowing down today, stronger winds with more showers expected over the weekend