Dane Kealoha, surfing icon known for creating distinctive stance, dies at 64

Dane Kealoha was best known for developing the “pig-dog’ style in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
Dane Kealoha was best known for developing the "pig-dog' style in the late '70s and early '80s.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dane Kealoha, a pioneering surf icon with a distinctive stance, passed away on Wednesday, his family confirmed.

Family members said he passed away peacefully after battling cancer.

Among his many accolades, Kealoha was best known for developing the “pig-dog’ style in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, a distinctive surfing style which became his signature stance. This technique allowed him to ride deep inside the tube of the wave while maintaining balance and stability.

Kealoha grew up surfing on the world-famous shores of Waikiki, showcasing his natural talent. He even secured surfing titles at the young age of 15.

Dane Kealoha
Dane Kealoha(Dane Kealoha Jr.)

During the peak of his surfing career in 1983, Kealoha embarked on a global surfing tour. That year, he triumphed at the Duke, claiming first-place after already securing the championship trophy at the Pipeline Masters earlier in the same month.

Kealoha also had a significant partnership with Quicksilver, where he managed a store in Ward Village and opened two Roxy stores in Oahu and Maui. He also established a surf school at the Hyatt Regency in Waikiki.

“Widely regarded as a legendary waterman, Dane’s legacy and surfing style continues to inspire many young and aspiring surfers, including notable figures such as Sunny Garcia and Johnny Boy Gomez,” his family said.

He is survived by his mother, two brothers, four sons, three daughters and two grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

