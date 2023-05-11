Complete shutdown of Kaneohe-bound lanes on H-3 planned for Mother’s Day weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you are planning a trip to Windward Oahu this weekend, better stay away from the H-3 Freeway.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will completely shut down Kaneohe-bound lanes on the H-3 from Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, May 13 at 6 a.m.

The closure will begin at the Halawa Interchange and Likelike offramp (exit 9) for repair joint work.

Road crews will also use the time to do maintenance work in the Harano Tunnel.

HDOT says if work is completed ahead of time, the freeway will reopen.

Motorists are advised to use either the Pali or Likelike highways as an alternative routed to get to the other side of the island.

