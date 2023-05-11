City purchases $6M property in Wahiawa for special needs affordable housing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has purchased a property in Wahiawa with plans to transform it into affordable housing for residents with special needs for seniors, homeless individuals, and survivors of domestic violence.

The facility at 360 California Avenue is the former location of Hope Treatment Services.

The $6 million property has 24 rooms, each with its own bathroom and refrigerator, and it was purchased with federal grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Within the next 30 days, the city will request proposals from nonprofits or government agencies to lease this property.

