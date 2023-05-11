Tributes
Art exhibit designed by Hawaii’s homeless youth reflects their struggles and dreams

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new art installation at the Hawaii State Arm Museum is showing the strength of homeless youth in the state.

The exhibit is called “Not All Backpacks Carry the Same Weight.”

It features 60 backpacks designed by youth who are struggling with homelessness. On the bags are written phrases, colors and adornments reflecting the artists’ personal journeys, struggles and dreams.

The exhibit was created through the Residential Youth Services & Empowerment program, also known as “RYSE,” and done in collaboration with Moanalua High School’s English honors classes.

It was also led by internationl artist Fatiha Kheddaoui and Dominique Meyer Gere.

Organizers said the exhibit aims to shed light on the urgent issue of youth homelessness in the community.

The installation began Saturday and runs through June 5.

