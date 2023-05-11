After months-long review process, UH to announce top candidate for athletics director

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa is a step closer to selecting its next athletics director.

UH announced Wednesday that University President David Lassner will announce his recommendation in a news release Friday morning.

That candidate will then appear before the UH Board of Regents at their meeting next Thursday and the board will either confirm or reject the nomination.

UH says the selection committee has given Lassner three to five names to choose from and it’s unknown who is on that list.

Whoever takes over, analysts say they’re stepping into a tough job.

“Geography is basically the reason and also, how much things cost,” said Honolulu Star-Advertiser sports columnist Dave Reardon. “The fact there is not a football stadium that’s of the size that you would want for a division one program at least at this point, that’s a big challenge.”

Reardon adds another potential hurdle is fundraising and the school’s next AD must have an ability to attract big donors.

“Hopefully the new athletic director does have the kind of connections where they’ll have access,” Reardon explained. “At least have some meetings to be able to pitch to some of these folks who may be able to fund some of these things going on, such as facilities and other things that are needed.”

If confirmed by the Board of Regents, the plan is to have the next director in place by early June as outgoing AD Dave Matlin begins his retirement.

