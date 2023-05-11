4 Hawaii Island sirens to be tested as part of modernization program upgrades

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will be testing new or upgraded warning sirens Friday at four locations on Hawaii Island.

Officials said the tests will sound various alert tones. The testing window runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p..m.

During the tests, members of the public do not need to take any action.

The specific locations of the sirens to be tested are:

  • Kaʻūmana Elementary School, Hilo
  • Kulaʻimano Community Center, Pepeʻekeo
  • Gilbert Carvalho Park, Hilo
  • Hualani Park, Hilo

“We try to limit our siren tests to the first business day of each month to reduce disruption, but it’s vital to run certain checks when we install new equipment,” said HI-EMA Administrator James DS. Barros.

“These tests help ensure that the new gear is integrated with the statewide network and can alert the local communities if there’s an imminent hazard.”

The new equipment is part of the state’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization program. Sirens are being upgraded and new sirens installed at locations statewide.

