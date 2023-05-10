Picketing continues as writers’ strike enters second week

LOS ANGELES (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strike has entered its second week, raising concerns about a prolonged stalemate.

Thousands of members have put their pencils down, demanding better compensation from the studios.

Among the striking writers is Kailua native Davis Kop, who moved to Southern California 10 years ago to pursue a career in writing.

The Kamehameha alum has worked on productions for FX and Apple TV-Plus, but he and his colleagues are now demanding better wages.

And what’s concerning is some studios are exploring using AI technology to write shows.

However, Kop isn’t worried about his own position. “Luckily for me, I work in comedy, and I’ve played around with AI, and AI has no sense of humor. So hopefully, I’m safe for now,” he said.

The strike is expected to be lengthy, but KOP believes that the Writer’s Guild’s actions are essential to confronting the powerful studios and huge companies that dominate the entertainment industry.

”Although it’s difficult times, it was great to see we’re all standing up to these big powerful studios and huge companies that control a lot of what happens in the industry,” said Kop.

However, the potential work stoppages from the director and actors union couple pressure studios to find a resolution.

